Trenton Adds New Video Wall Controller

Atlanta, GA--Trenton has revealed the TVC2401, the company's latest video controller, ready for immediate shipment, built for mounting in small and confined spaces.

The system is validated with up to (2) Matrox MPX boards, delivering up to (8) 1080p high-definition inputs and (8) high definition outputs. Trenton’s TVC2401 leverages each Mura’s 64 Gbit/sec duplex data transfer rate to ensure flawless HD input captures for diverse display wall requirements ranging from corporate board rooms and security surveillance centers to mobile or shipboard command and control centers.

The Trenton TVC2401 Matrox validated video controller has a shallow enclosure depth of 18-inch (46cm), and is scalable for both small and mid-size video display wall and command center applications.

“Trenton is targeting this latest member of our expanding Matrox validated video controller family towards display wall applications where system component mounting space is limited,” said Michael Bowling, president of Trenton Systems. “Matrox Mura MPX and Trenton customers will appreciate both the compact design of the TVC2401 and the controller’s performance in their video capture and display applications. This Matrox validated solution simplifies the video display wall installation and shortens the start-up time thereby saving both time and money.”

“Matrox is pleased to extend its partnership with Trenton by validating the new Mura MPX-enabled TVC2401 video controller system," said Helgi Sigurdsson, product manager, Matrox. “This compact controller solution supports up to 2 Mura boards, the TVC2401’s architecture leverages Mura’s high-performance display controller board technology so AV integrators, installers, and other professionals can deploy fully-integrated hardware systems for small to mid-sized display walls in a variety of control room environments.”