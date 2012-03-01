Pelican VP Appointed to LAFD Board

Torrance, CA--Pelican Products, Inc. has announced the appointment of its vice president of sales, Mark Rolfes, to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation's board of directors.

The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation provides financial support and community backing to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) by providing essential equipment, technology and training.

Providing supplementary funding to LAFD not met by the city budget, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation was founded in 2010 by community volunteers, local business leaders and community activists. The Foundation strives to support the department's almost four thousand uniformed and non-uniformed members in preparedness training and emergency response through funding various projects, while also providing tactical equipment and continued training programs.

Mark Rolfes brings executive business, sales and leadership experience within the fire and safety industry to support LAFD's various community programs and funding projects.

"Pelican Products is heavily dedicated to supporting emergency responders and servicemen through its products and community outreach," said Rolfes. "I'm looking forward to working with the Foundation to provide assistance to the LAFD and its many men and women who serve with such integrity and valor in our community."

As vice president of sales at Pelican, Rolfes' responsibilities include leading Pelican's U.S. commercial and consumer sales teams while also establishing business initiatives outside traditional distribution channels. Working closely within the community to provide Pelican's products to its emergency responders and other safety service members, Mark brings his relationships and knowledge of tactical fire/safety expertise to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation's foremost matters and projects.