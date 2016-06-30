Herman Names Peter Melvin National Sales Manager

Herman has added Peter Melvin as its national sales manager.

Melvin, who has been in the AV industry for more than 10 years, has spent the last three years as the national sales manager for IAVI, where he built their sales team to 30 members and achieved accelerated sales growth. Prior to his sales management experience, Peter enjoyed outstanding success collaborating with AV integrators and mutually growing the business of his company and the customers he served. He achieved top performance awards and accolades for the outstanding support in serving his customers nationwide.

“We are extremely excited and fortunate to have Peter on our team,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive vice president of Herman. “He has a phenomenal record of accomplishment in building and enhancing sales teams and delivering significant growth. He comes to us with years of experience and tremendous relationships in the AV industry. We are extremely enthusiastic as to the growth opportunities for our organization by adding Peter to our team!“

“When Herman approached me with this opportunity, I immediately envisioned the incredible success we could create by helping our partners and system integrators expand their business,” Melvin said. “My happiness comes from the success of others. With the combination of the talented people at Herman Integration Services and Herman Pro AV, we now have the team and tools to grow and scale the business. I love the AV business—the loud noise, the big screens—but most importantly, I enjoy working with all the amazing and unique integrators across the country! We will be further integrating both sides of the business moving forward to serve the AV community better. Herman is a family with years of experience and I am excited and honored to join the Herman team!”