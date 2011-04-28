C-nario and ConeXus Form Partnership

Louisville, KY--C-nario and ConeXus World have signed a strategic partnership agreement.

"The agreement between ConeXus World and C-nario combines the power of both companies' strengths to further enhance our respective leadership positions in providing digital signage solutions to customers worldwide. In addition, as a certified partner for global installations, our goal is to introduce the C-nario product solution to our existing international customers," said Rick Mills, CEO of ConeXus World.

"By combining our core competencies, our two companies can directly meet the critical need of customers who are eager to install high quality digital signage networks," said Tamir Ginat, C-nario's CEO. "This is another milestone in C-nario's global expansion."