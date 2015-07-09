Herman Awarded Neutrik's Outstanding Performance Award

Neutrik USA has awarded its 2015 Outstanding Performance Award to Herman Pro AV, a provider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, based on year-over-year sales growth, outstanding support, financial good standing, and partnership.

“Neutrik USA is proud to present Herman Pro AV with our Outstanding Performance award,” said Tom Chudyk, national distribution manager for Neutrik USA. “Herman’s progressive procurement services, combined with our reliable, professional connectivity solutions, are a powerful combination. We look forward to another productive year in 2015 with the Herman team.”



Jeffrey Wolf, Herman Pro AV executive vice president, said, “We are so proud that Neutrik has recognized us for our performance as a distributor. We value our partnership with Neutrik and believe that providing great customer service to our system integrator partners is critical to our business. Being recognized for this affirms that we are on the right track.”