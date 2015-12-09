Herman Announces New Website Launch

Herman, aprovider of AV products, procurement services, and labor resources to systems integrators in the commercial AV and broadcast industries, has launched a new website with a comprehensive brand approach, easier to navigate content, featured products and brands, and is also mobile-friendly.

“We are very excited about our newly designed website,” said David Wolf, President at Herman. “The new design will share more information about the value Herman provides, and now Herman customers will be able to access the website on any mobile device, making it possible to place orders, request quotes, and check delivery status from their phone.”

The new website brings together all the services that Herman provides from products to AV installation, engineering and programming to logistics solutions.