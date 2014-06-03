Herman and SurgeX Announce Distribution Partnership

Herman ProAV has entered into a distribution partnership with SurgeX, which provides professional grade power protection and energy intelligence solutions. The partnership will enable Herman to provide their customers with additional energy management offerings, and will help make SurgeX's new international product line available to domestic dealers.

SurgeX products will be available through the distribution deal with Herman.



SurgeX is the most widely used pro AV power protection installed in nationally recognized venues across the United States. As a stateside distributor, Herman ProAV will provide a simpler procurement process for domestic dealers working with customers outside North America.

"Herman's leadership in the pro AV and broadcast markets and its future-facing distribution model make them an ideal partner for SurgeX," said Shannon Townley, president of SurgeX. "Herman recognizes the growing importance of intelligent energy management and power protection in our increasingly connected world, and we're proud to serve the needs of their broad and growing client base."

"We are excited to partner with SurgeX, to provide our customers with another top product manufacturer of commercial AV products. SurgeX's industry-leading energy management solutions, together with our leadership in offering systems integrators the best-in-class logistical support and supply chain solutions, provides a great benefit to our mutual customers. We continually look for opportunities to grow and enhance our value to our customers and the industry. SurgeX is a great addition to our offering," said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP, Herman ProAV.

SurgeX is the leading manufacturer of premium AC power conditioning products for the professional and residential audio, video, and multi-media marketplace. The company's technology is engineered to properly protect ProAV equipment from AC surges and electrical transients that can disrupt sound quality and digital performance. SurgeX provides the most reliable power protection available to safeguard audio video systems that rely on mission critical equipment for optimal performance.