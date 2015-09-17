Herman and Middle Atlantic Products Create Distribution Partnership

Herman has entered into a distribution partnership with Middle Atlantic Products to offer a broader product selection from a single distributor.

“We are very excited to partner with Middle Atlantic,” said Jeffrey Wolf, executive VP at Herman. “This is a very strategic and significant addition to our product offering and one that will enable us to better serve our customers.



"Middle Atlantic is the industry leader, and we are thrilled to be able to provide our customers with their racks, accessories, and furniture products. This partnership completes a very important need in our product offering and enables us to further deliver value and benefit to our customers in managing the products they need for their projects. ”



Dan Tarkoff, VP of sales and marketing at Middle Atlantic Products, said, “Middle Atlantic is pleased to partner with Herman to broaden the distribution of our foundational infrastructure products to more AV integrators. Herman excels at helping AV installers identify the right products for each system, and those capabilities complement our commitment to a superior customer experience.”