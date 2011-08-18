L-Acoustics Demos in Chicago, NY, and Dallas

L-ACOUSTICS is conducting regional special presentations and demos in Chicago (September 27-28), New York (October 20-21) and Dallas (November 9-10– The Dallas event is part of the Live Sound Compact Loudspeaker Demo at the 2011 Worship Facilities Conference and Expo).

During these special events, you will have an opportunity to discover the new KARA modular line source system and the SB18 subwoofer extension and attend a full demo including many other systems.

Two daily sessions will take place in the morning and afternoon (Chicago and New York).

To register, click here.