HDBaseT at ISE in Amsterdam

The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing HDBaseT technology, will be exhibiting at ISE 2015, and showing demos, products and solutions at its booth (7-E190). HDBaseT technology, powered by Valens, enables all-in-one connectivity between high-definition video sources and remote displays, through a 100m LAN cable, including uncompressed ultra-HD video & audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and up to 100W of power.

HDBaseT has been deployed in more than 100 countries, and several case studies will be presented at ISE 2015. In addition, member companies are introducing products targeted at verticals such as corporate, residential, digital signage, educational, broadcasting, and more.

•LG Electronics (Stand 11-K75): LS75A-5B Series of Large Displays

Solutions from the Alliance’s Contributor Members include:

•Atlona (Stand 7-P180): a) 4K/UHD 5 Input HDMI Switcher with Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs and PoE; b) 4K/UHD 6x6 HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switcher with PoE; c) 4K/UHD 8x8 HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switcher with PoE; d) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit; e) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with PoE; f) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with Control and PoE; g) 4K/UHD HDMI Over 100 Meter HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with Ethernet, Control and PoE; h) 4K/UHD 6 Input Multi-Format Switcher with Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT Outputs and Audio Switching

•Crestron (Stands 2-C24, 2-E24, 2-E36): a) 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System; b) 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver & Room Controller w/Scaler; c) Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver; d) Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Transmitter

•Epson (Stand 1-H75): EB-G6970WU Pro-AV Projector

•SnapAV: Binary HDBaseT Transmitter (230 ft) with Bi-directional IR



Solutions from the Alliance’s Adopter Members include: