HDBaseT at ISE in Amsterdam

The HDBaseT Alliance, the cross-industry group tasked with promoting and advancing HDBaseT technology, will be exhibiting at ISE 2015, and showing demos, products and solutions at its booth (7-E190). HDBaseT technology, powered by Valens, enables all-in-one connectivity between high-definition video sources and remote displays, through a 100m LAN cable, including uncompressed ultra-HD video & audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and up to 100W of power.
HDBaseT has been deployed in more than 100 countries, and several case studies will be presented at ISE 2015. In addition, member companies are introducing products targeted at verticals such as corporate, residential, digital signage, educational, broadcasting, and more.
•LG Electronics (Stand 11-K75): LS75A-5B Series of Large Displays
Solutions from the Alliance’s Contributor Members include:
•Atlona (Stand 7-P180): a) 4K/UHD 5 Input HDMI Switcher with Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT outputs and PoE; b) 4K/UHD 6x6 HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switcher with PoE; c) 4K/UHD 8x8 HDMI to HDBaseT Matrix Switcher with PoE; d) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit; e) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with PoE; f) 4K/UHD HDMI Over HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with Control and PoE; g) 4K/UHD HDMI Over 100 Meter HDBaseT TX/RX Kit with Ethernet, Control and PoE; h) 4K/UHD 6 Input Multi-Format Switcher with Mirrored HDMI and HDBaseT Outputs and Audio Switching
•Crestron (Stands 2-C24, 2-E24, 2-E36): a) 3-Series 4K DigitalMedia Presentation System; b) 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver & Room Controller w/Scaler; c) Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Receiver; d) Wall Plate 4K DigitalMedia 8G+ Transmitter
•Epson (Stand 1-H75): EB-G6970WU Pro-AV Projector
•SnapAV: Binary HDBaseT Transmitter (230 ft) with Bi-directional IR
Solutions from the Alliance’s Adopter Members include:
- Aquavision: Connec-TV Active PoH
- Aurora (Stand 4-T18): DXW-2-RX Series In-Wall HDBaseT Receivers (DXW-2-RX1; DXW-2E-RX2)
- Christie (Stand 1-H50): Boxer 4K30
- CYP (Stand 4-U65): a) 5Play HDBaseT Transmitter & Receiver; b) HDBaseT 2-Channel Digital AV Receiver; c) 8x4 HDBaseT/HDMI/VGA Presentation Switch; d) 8x8 HDMI HDBaseT Matrix; e) 8 x 8 HDMI HDBaseT LITE Matrix (PU-8H8HBTPL-4K ); f) 4x4 HDMI HDBaseT Matrix; g) 4 x 4 HDMI HDBaseT LITE Matrix; h) HDBaseT LITE Transmitter & Receiver with Bi-directional PoC and 2-way IR; i) HDBaseT LITE Receiver with dual HDMI output; j) HDBaseT LITE Transmitter with simultaneous HDMI output; k) 5Play HDBaseT Receiver with Dual HDMI Outputs and Audio Breakout; l) HDMI/Audio over CAT5e/6 /7 Extender with 48V PoE
- DVIGear (Stand 1-F44): HDMI HDBaseT Extenders (DVI-7520; DVI-7525)
- FSR: a) HDBaseT 70 Meter Ultra Slim-Pack Transmitters & Receivers Set; b) HDBaseT 100 Meter Ultra Slim-Pack Transmitters & Receivers Set; c) 100 Meter HDBaseT Slim-Pack Transmitter; d) 100 Meter HDBaseT Slim-Pack HDMI & VGA Switcher Transmitter; e) 100 Meter HDBaseT Receiver; f) 100 Meter HDBaseT Slim-Pack Receiver with Analog Audio Output
- Hall Research (Stand 3-A130): VGA, HDMI, MHL Auto-Switching Wall-Plate with HDBaseT
- HDanywhere (Stand 5-R114): a) HDBaseT-Lite mHub 4K 4x4 matrix; b) LayerCake Audiovisual Distribution Solution
- Key Digital (Stand 5-S123): a) KD-X400ProK - HDBaseT/HDMI via Single CAT5e/6 (Tx + Rx Set) Extenders; b) KD-X400POH - Power over HDBaseT/HDMI via Single CAT5e/6 (Tx + Rx Set) Extenders; c) KD-X600ProK - HDBaseT/HDMI via Single CAT5e/6 (Tx + Rx Set) Extenders; d) KD-HD16x16ProK - 16 Inputs to 16 Outputs HDBaseT/HDMI via Single CAT5e/6 Matrix Switcher
- Lightware (Stand 3-A124): a) HDBaseT Extender; b) 4K UHD 4:2 Switcher
- Leaf (Stand 10-N114): a) Ultra Series of Matrixes; b) Ultra HD-HDBaseT Receiver with Ethernet
- Philips (Stand 10-N132): HDBaseT OPS module
- Primeview: a) 55" Industrial OLED HDBaseT-embedded Monitor; b) 49”, 75” & 98” 4K LED HDBaseT-embedded Display
- Vivitek (Delta Electronics) (Stand 4-R65): Dual Lamp, Large Venue Projectors (DU9000, DU6675)
- WyreStorm (Stand 5-U120): a) UltraHD 4K HDBaseT 8x8 Matrix Switcher with PoH and Serial Control; b) UltraHD 4K Low Profile HDBaseT Extender Sets/Display Receiver Range; c) WyreStorm Express UltraHD 4K Extender Set; d) Customisable HDBaseT 8x8 and 16x16 matrix Switcher with PoH and Routed Serial Control
- Zigen (Stand 7-T170): a)HDBaseT-HDMI Extender; b) HDMI/VGA Auto-switching wall plate; c) HDBaseT Receiver; d) Presentation Switch