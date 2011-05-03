Countryman Debuts B2D Lavaliere Mic

Countryman Associates has introduced the small form factor B2D Directional Lavaliere Microphone.

The B2D offers a tight, hypercardioid polar pattern for secure isolation from ambient noise and feedback. Compared to an omnidirectional lavaliere microphone, the B2D achieves, on average, 6-10 dB more gain before feedback, Countryman says.

The B2D has a frequency response of 50 Hz to 18 kHz, with a 4 dB presence boost at 6 kHz for increased intelligibility. The microphone is available in three sensitivities / versions to accommodate a wide range of applications. The corresponding overload levels (at 1 percent THD) are: 120 dB SPL, 130 dB SPL, and 140 dB SPL.

The new shock mount clip is designed to dampen vibration noise while enabling 360 degree rotation of the microphone. A double-mic clip is also available, enabling redundant miking in broadcast and other applications where it is essential to have two independent microphones and transmitters on the presenter.

“With first-rate audio performance, robust build quality designed to last, and painstaking attention to every last detail, I’m confident the new B2D will find its place in a broad range of applications,” said Chris Countryman, president of Countryman Associates. “This microphone can be hidden very easily while delivering full range sound quality. I believe many audio professionals will find it to be a compelling choice.”

The new Countryman B2D Directional Lavaliere Microphone carries a MSRP of $650. It is slated to be available in early June.