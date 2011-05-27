X2O Media to Showcase Products at InfoComm

At InfoComm 2011, X2O Media will unveil its Xpresenter Integrated Conference Experience (ICE) solution.

The solution allows users to:

Digital Meeting Room Signs and Reservations

• Reserve conference rooms from anywhere using Microsoft Outlook

• Interactively reserve conference rooms and view meeting schedules directly on meeting room signs

Xpresenter Live Broadcast-Quality Presentation System

• Take PowerPoint presentations to a whole new level by adding broadcast-quality effects and transitions, 3D logos and animations, real-time data, and live camera feeds

• Incorporate inputs from other conference room systems, such as interactive white boards from Smart Technologies, and combine them with PowerPoint presentations in a dynamic, broadcast-style output

Presentation Archiving System

• Save presentations as HD-quality video clips and automatically transfer them to the X2O Portal to be archived and viewed from users' desktops

• Stream presentations in real time to users' desktops to be viewed with the X2O Desktop Player

• Enable remote attendees to participate in meetings by displaying remote desktop webcam feeds as part of the conference room presentation

Integration With Mobile Devices

• Watch real-time presentation channels on mobile phones or tablet devices

In addition, X2O Media will be demonstrating the following technologies.

X2O Media's NITRO graphics platform will be powering a video wall display in X2O's booth at InfoComm. NITRO combines graphics and real-time animations with features such as a Channel-in-Channel capability for a virtually unlimited number of overlapping channel layers, and integrated 3D support for the creation of 3D objects and tickers.

New Version of X2O Xpresenter vClips Powered by NITRO

X2O Media will display a new version of its Xpresenter vClips video kiosk, the first product to be powered by the new NITRO graphics platform. With NITRO, the latest version of vClips combines new dynamic display capabilities, including a 3D video carousel that displays HD videos with simple on-screen navigation.