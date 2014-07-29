Harmonic Unveils DSNG Encoders for DVB-S2X and DVB-CID Standards

Harmonic has expanded the Ellipse 3000 family of contribution encoders for digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) and fixed contribution applications.
Harmonic Ellipse 3000
The new Ellipse 3102 and Ellipse 3202 contribution encoders offer a range of advanced capabilities, including 4:2:2 10-bit encoding of 1080p60 content and dual power supplies, bringing increased video quality and reliability to the broadcast contribution market. The Ellipse 3202 is the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals, and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting. Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services, including the new Ellipse contribution encoders, at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.
- "In an ever-changing technology landscape, Harmonic understands the specific requirements of broadcasters. Our unique video-focused technology portfolio reflects this by providing a complete solution, from contribution through distribution and delivery," said Yaniv Sibony, senior product manager at Harmonic. "The newest members of our Ellipse contribution encoder family continue the tradition by providing excellent video quality, efficiency, flexibility, and reliability at a competitive price point, making them ideal for a variety of content contribution applications. As the industry's first DSNG encoder to support the next-generation DVB-S2X and DVB-CID standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder also ensures that broadcasters are ready for the future."
- Harmonic's multiformat, multicodec Ellipse encoders support SD, HD, and MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC, providing broadcasters with a highly flexible solution that delivers the highest levels of workflow efficiency. The new Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders also feature 3G SDI inputs to support the compression of 4:2:2 10-bit 1080p60 content for contribution applications where pristine video quality is essential. The license-based encoders offer a scalable migration path, bringing operational flexibility and business continuity to broadcasters.
- The Ellipse 3202 encoder includes all basic output interfaces, including ASI and IP, and features an integrated DVB-S/S2/S2x modulator with simultaneous IF and L-band to further optimize workflow efficiency and increase cost savings for live news and events applications. By supporting the next-generation DVB-CID and DVB-S2X satellite industry standards, the Ellipse 3202 encoder provides broadcasters with a future-proof solution. Harmonic's Ellipse 3102 encoder offers simultaneous IP and DVB-ASI outputs as a standard feature, making it the ideal solution for fixed line contribution over IP or telco networks (e.g., sports, stadiums, etc.). Utilizing the versatile encoders, which offer support for a wide range of interfaces (e.g., ASI, IP, IF, and L-band), operators can easily move from one deployment to another.
- The compact, 1RU Ellipse encoders fit perfectly in DSNG vehicles, teleports, and flyaway packages operating on the C, Ku, and Ka bands. Dual power supplies ensure increased reliability and content protection, which is especially important for contribution applications.
- The Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders are the latest additions to Harmonic's comprehensive portfolio of contribution encoders designed to meet the industry's broad range of business and application requirements. When used with Harmonic's ProView integrated receiver-decoders (IRDs), the Ellipse 3102 and 3202 encoders provide broadcasters with a complete contribution and distribution solution.
- "Harmonic is a leading innovator in video delivery," said Sibony. "In addition to leading the industry in video quality and in supporting emerging video standards like DVB-S2X and DVB-CID, we offer the most comprehensive 24/7/365 support services globally."