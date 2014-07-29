Harmonic Unveils DSNG Encoders for DVB-S2X and DVB-CID Standards

Harmonic has expanded the Ellipse 3000 family of contribution encoders for digital satellite news gathering (DSNG) and fixed contribution applications.

Harmonic Ellipse 3000

The new Ellipse 3102 and Ellipse 3202 contribution encoders offer a range of advanced capabilities, including 4:2:2 10-bit encoding of 1080p60 content and dual power supplies, bringing increased video quality and reliability to the broadcast contribution market. The Ellipse 3202 is the industry's first DSNG encoder with an integrated modulator that supports both the new DVB Carrier ID (DVB-CID) standard for reducing interference between satellite signals, and the new DVB-S2X specification for improving performance of DVB-S2 satellite digital broadcasting. Harmonic will showcase its comprehensive line of solutions that optimize the production and delivery of high-value video services, including the new Ellipse contribution encoders, at stand 1.B20 during IBC2014 in Amsterdam, Sept. 12-16.