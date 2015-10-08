Harman's Paul Zielie Leads Discussion at CorpComm/EduComm

Harman sponsored the 2015 CorpComm/EduComm Expos and delivered a key discussion at the shows, "Security and Networked AV — What You Don't Know Could Hurt You." The talk was presented by Paul Zielie, Harman manager of enterprise solutions, who also unveiled the "AV Technology Manager's Networked AV Security Workbook."

Two issues are forcing security to be a top of mind consideration for AV and IT managers, according to the company: mounting losses due to network security breaches, and the growing proliferation of AV on the network. These problems are creating an entirely new layer of vulnerability that is being introduced to the IT infrastructure. Understanding the problem and analyzing the risks associated with networked AV is crucially important for AV and IT managers.Zielie's presentation covered these areas in detail and prepared attendees with best defense tactics with expertise in the areas of solutions architecture, network video transport and security. Zielie has more than 30 years of experience designing and integrating IT, telecommunications, and audiovisual solutions. Over the course of his career, Zielie has held most of the roles in the AV/IT spectrum, including customer/end user, IT owner, integrator, designer, managed service provider, distributor, presale specifier, executive, and now manufacturer.