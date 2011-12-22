DIGI Awards Winners Announced

David Keene– As Chair of the Judges Committee for the DIGI Awards, I want to congratulate all the Winners of 2012 DIGI Awards. The judges had a hard time selecting from the varied and excellent entries. We honed in on the entries that really stood out in showing us not just technology packages but how digital signage and DOOH best practices are playing out, in the field, with real-world solutions and products.

The DIGI Awards recognize the resellers, integrators and service providers who have gone the extra mile to ensure success for their clients, thereby furthering the digital signage industry as a whole. Additionally, we recognize the best New Products for the digital signage and DOOH market.

The DIGI Award Winners are listed below. In January, we’ll be highlighting select winners in detail, in a DIGI Awards special section of the Digital Edition of the Digital Signage Best Practices Guide.

Congratulations to the all the Winners of a DIGI Award.

Best Digital Signage Applications, Winners:





• Digital Signage in a Retail store, Local Rollout

Winner: Prysm, for the American Eagle Outfitters Retail Store in New York City

• Retail Roll-out, National

Winner: sedna GmbH, for GRAVIS Retail Stores

• Interactive Technology Roll-out

Winner: Cisco, for the Melbourne Airport installation

• Best Digital Signage Deployment, for Transportation

Winner: En Route Media, for “Easy Cabs” limousine-based digital signage in Mumbai, India

• Best Deployment, Entertainment (cinema, sports venue, etc)

Winner: Fluid Sound, for the Plaza Theatre in Palm Springs, CA, featuring NEC display products

• Best Deployment, Integration of Digital Signage and Mobile/Cell Phone Technology

Winner: X2O Media, for the West Virginia University digital signage installation



Best Content for Digital Signage, Winners:

• Best Digital Signage Content, Merchandising

Winner: John Ryan, for the PNC Street Marketing Campaign

• Best Content, Ambient (a non ad/branding/merchandising based content model)

Winner: Blue Pony Digital, Inc., for the 9/11 Anniversary Tribute

• Best Content, for a Public Relations/Promotional Campaign

Winner: Inwindow Outdoor, for Paramount Pictures/Nickelodeon Movies promotion of the animated feature film, Rango

• Best Digital Signage Content, Wayfinding

Winner: Capital Signs (with Scala), for the Gwinnett County Jail, and the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center

• Best Content, Corporate Communications (non-retail; digital signage for corporate campus)

Winner: Scala & Christie Digital, for the Christie European headquarters lobby installation

• Best Content, Interactive

Winner: ConnectedSign, for the City of Fort Collins

• Best Content, Advertising

Winner: Michelin and Vital Media, for the Michelin Summer Promo



New Product Winners:

• Best New Technology Innovation in Digital Signage Displays

Winner: STRATACACHE, for their PrimaSee (transparent screen technology for retail displays)

• Best New Generation Display Device, Large Screen

Winner: Panasonic high brightness LFP30-Series Professional LCD Displays

• Best New Display Device, Small Screen

Winner: COMMcaddy

• Best New Generation Display Device, (non-LCD or Plasma)

Winner: NanoLumens Flexible LED Display

• Best New Content Management Software/Web-based (SaaS, or Software as a Service)

Winner: MediaTile, MediaCast VIdeo Presence

• Best New Content Management Software/Premise-based

Winner: Alpha Video, CastNET Emergency Visual Notification (EVN) System

• Best New Audience Measurement tool for Digital Signage

Winner: Flypaper Studio, Inc, Flypaper, Flash Content Creation Platform



JUDGES Choice Award: