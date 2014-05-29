HARMAN’s Martin Soft Lens Accessory

HARMAN’s Martin Professional introduced the Soft Lens accessory for the MAC Quantum Wash light, an optional accessory is designed to enhance the capabilities of the MAC Quantum Wash and optimize the fixture for theatrical applications.

MAC Soft Lens accessory

The Soft Lens accessory allows the MAC Quantum wash to create a more compact and dense beam. By utilizing the Soft Lens accessory, the synthetic LED look of the lens is reduced for a more Fresnel-style appearance of the front lens.

“With the Soft Lens accessory, the MAC Quantum Wash is an effective LED wash light available for professional theatrical applications,” commented Markus Klüsener, Product Manager for Stage Lighting, Martin Professional. “The lens creates a more even color wash that enhances the audience experience at any theatre production.”

The lens also eliminates potential light artifacts that can appear on nearby surfaces at a 90-degree angle from the fixture’s aperture. Comprised of a ring and diffuser foil, the lens is a compact unit that can be easily mounted on the MAC Quantum Wash and can remain mounted on the fixture during transport in the original flight case.

The Soft Lens is available for preorder on Martin’s eShop, my.martin.com and will begin shipping in June 2014.