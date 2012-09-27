Visionary Solutions Ships PackeTV Mobile Platform

Visionary Solutions Inc. is now shipping its new PackeTV Mobile streaming media delivery solution.

Ideal for a broad range of markets, such as professional AV, telecommunications, broadcast, corporate, government, education, and houses of worship, PackeTV Mobile simplifies the delivery of live and file-based video content, enabling content administrators to deliver high-quality IP video to any connected device seamlessly, including mobile phones, tablets, and set-top boxes in an enterprise setting.

"PackeTV Mobile transforms the HLS streaming landscape by removing control from costly content delivery network providers and putting it into the hands of content administrators," said Mike Piper, vice president of sales and marketing, Visionary Solutions. "Relying on a standard, Web-based infrastructure, PackeTV Mobile eliminates the need for a content delivery network in most cases, and is designed to deliver the desired video quality within the constraints of the network's available bandwidth, reducing a user's capital and operational expenses."