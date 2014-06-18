HARMAN's Martin MAC Quantum Series

HARMAN’s Martin Professional introduced the MAC Quantum Wash and MAC Quantum Profile, the latest solution to provide brighter and more compact LED lights.

MAC Quantum Wash

The MAC Quantum Wash features tight beams, wash fields, a color palette and uniform mixing that combines to accommodate demanding applications with brightness. Combining a 750-watt of RGBW LED power with Martin’s optical system ensures Quantum’s 1:5 zoom operates with maximum output.

“By combining the lens shift possibilities first seen in the MAC Viper Quadray with the MAC Aura’s ground-breaking optical system, MAC Quantum Wash creates new light and color morphing effects from a wash light,” says Markus Klüsener, Product Manager for Stage Lighting, Martin Professional. “Putting together the new beam twister, patented Aura effect and wash capabilities of Quantum changes what is possible with effects in a wash light.”

The MAC Quantum Profile is a fully featured LED profile that sets new standards for combined performance, weight and size, and represents the latest in LED technology which in combination with Martin’s proprietary optical design delivers a crisp and bright output. The MAC Quantum Profile is the first real alternative to a 700 watt HID fixture, with super high-speed movements and effects for a flat field, crisp image and high contrast.

The MAC Quantum Series also offers compact form factor, easy handling, high-speed movements, low noise cooling and rugged construction.

Martin’s combination of technologies animates expressive projection and aerial looks. The synthetic look of LED lights is removed from Quantum and the organic, analogue effect puts a beautiful “face” on the product.