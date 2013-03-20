San Antonio Spurs Install Digital Signage Solution in Practice Facility

- 11Giraffes and Muzak Texas have formed a new digital media partnership for the National Basketball League’s San Antonio Spurs. Muzak Texas is providing digital signage services, utilizing the 11Giraffes digital media platform, in the Spurs’ practice facility.
- This digital media solution was designed to accommodate the team’s desire to internally communicate up-to-the-minute daily team activities, team announcements, travel schedule with local city weather conditions, and timely press information relevant for player’s agendas. Multiple displays, located throughout the Spurs’ practice facility work in concert to address the team’s requirements.
- “We’re proud to be supporting the Spurs organization, which is recognized for its track record of excellence,” said 11Giraffes Vice President of Business Development, Jim Laughridge. “Muzak Texas partners with best-in-class businesses throughout South Texas as an opportunity to provide innovative multimedia solutions.”
- “Our visual designers helped make this connection happen in a way that created a rich, memorable experience for the Spurs,” Brett Balthrope, President of Muzak Texas added.
- Additionally, integrated broadcast television allows team members to quickly view league news and programming.