Harman's BSS Audio Introduces Soundweb Contrio Platform

In a move that redefines what’s possible with networked audio processing capabilities, Harman’s BSS Audio has launched the Soundweb Contrio networked control and audio distribution platform. The Soundweb Contrio platform and its two initial products, the Contrio server and Contrio wall controller range, are the first within the Soundweb Contrio family that will ultimately provide enhanced system control capability and audio routing flexibility for a variety of applications. Significantly, these and all future Soundweb Contrio products will be backward compatible with existing BSS Audio Soundweb London devices, providing the widest and most comprehensive choice of audio processing, distribution and control devices available in a single system solution today.

At just 1U rack space, the Soundweb Contrio server is powered by an embedded iteration of Harman’s HiQnet software. It provides advanced system control, system management and media server functionality at a central point of the network. It offers a comprehensive logic and scripting environment, enables system self-healing and error management, networked audio message playback and system-wide preset and media scheduling.

The Contrio wall controller lineup features four models that, in addition to advanced multiple zone control, can easily be employed in a room-combining and splitting environment. The controllers are available in white or black, US and EU form factors and provide visual feedback for end-users to easily manage and adjust audio operation in a specific environment.

“We developed these products to allow integrators to continue deploying the complete lineup of BSS Audio Soundweb London devices and HARMAN HiQnet Software they have come to depend upon for installed systems, while also leveraging the capability of enhanced control and system monitoring through the first set of our powerful Contrio products,” stated Iain Gregory, market manager, installed sound at Harman Signal Processing.

The Soundweb Contrio platform continues the expansion of Harman’s Architectural Media Systems, the premier installed sound solution which also features components from Crown amplifiers and is powered by Harman HiQnet Audio Architect software.