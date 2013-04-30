NSCA, WAVE, FSR Host Networking Reception in Orlando

Join NSCA, Women in AV (WAVE), and FSR for an informal networking reception, Wednesday, June 12, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. at The Peabody Hotel, Orlando, FL.



Both men and women are encouraged to attend this unique event where colleagues can network, share success stories, industry tips and ideas.

One deserving recipient will receive the Women in A/V Mentoring Award during the reception. This award will be given to a woman who excels in outstanding achievements in advancing women within the A/V industry. Nominations are now being accepted. Applications can be found at www.womeninav.com.

More and more women are joining the ranks of the AV industry and this event allows industry veterans and newcomers to meet industry peers and provide insight and tips to help women become even more successful within the industry.

“WAVE was elated with the success of last year’s event,” said Jennifer Willard, founder of WAVE. “There was such a tremendous turnout, and the networking we witnessed led to such critical business ventures for women in our industry. The community continues to grow and participate in more events such as NSCA’s Business & Leadership Conference, where this year, more women participated than ever before.”

“It’s an honor to sponsor this reception,” said Jan Sandri, FSR, president. “We feel it is important to provide opportunities for mentoring within our industry and are so pleased to join NSCA and WAVE in this initiative.”

WAVE’s mission it to support women within the AV industry through collaborating, mentoring, and networking opportunities. The popular Twitter group, @WomeninAV, was formed due to the increase in women becoming involved in both technical and management roles within the electronic systems industry.