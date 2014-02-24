George Brown College BIM Lab Selects Christie Visualization Technology

One of Canada’s largest and most diverse colleges, Toronto’s George Brown College, chose Christie’s visualization solutions for its Building Information Modeling (BIM) Lab in the Centre for Construction and Engineering Technologies (CCET), at the Casa Loma campus.

Students, industry professionals and business partners can use the BIM Lab to create digital 3D models and view them on a custom Christie-designed display solution, powered by three 120Hz stereoscopic 3D DLP Christie Mirage WU7K-M projectors.