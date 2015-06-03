Hall Research UHBX-R-XT HDBaseT Receiver

The What: The UHBX-R-XT is an HDBaseT receiver with both HDMI output for connection to a local display as well as a re-buffered HDBaseT output so it can be used in a daisy chain.



The What Else: The UHBX-R-XT utilizes Class-A HDBaseT technology with Long-Reach mode that allows up to 500 ft of Cat6 between any two receivers. Up to six receivers (displays) can be placed in the chain for a total chain length of 3,000 feet. The UHBX-R-XT provides an HDMI output, as well as IR and RS-232 for control. The RS-232 ports are addressable, so when connected in a chain, the user can address a particular box and send commands to a specific TV or projector.IR can be extended from the sender to all the receivers, but also similar to RS-232 function, using the serial port on the sender, the user can address a specific receiver in the daisy chain and have it issue any IR command (most popular IR protocols are supported).