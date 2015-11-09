Hall Research UH2X-P1 Extender

The UH2X-P1 is Hall Research’s new extender that uses the HDBaseT 2.0 standard to extend uncompressed HDMI, USB 2.0, Ethernet, RS232, IR, and PoE over one CAT5e/6 cable. The extender kit consists of a transmitter and a corresponding Receiver. It is fully compliant with HDBaseT specifications and are designed to work with all other certified HDBaseT 1.0 and 2.0 products.



The plug-n-play extender supports all PC and HDTV resolutions including 4K and can extend video along with IR, RS232, USB, and IP using one CAT5e/6 cable up to 330 feet. The PoH/PoE compliant extender includes a power supply that plugs to the transmitter end. The receiver gets its power through the Cat6 cable per IEEE802.3af standard. The receiver includes a 2-port USB 2.0 Hub for remote KVM applications. The USB extension is transparent to the PC Host and requires no drivers or software.

The UH2X-P1 also features audio return from receiver to the sender. The source for the independent audio return path is user selectable. It can be either from the ARC pin of the HDMI output connector (ARC signal from the connected TV), or from a separate SPDIF audio input connector available on the Receiver.