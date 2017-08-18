Hall Research Debuts Programmable Keypad for Control over IP

The What: Hall Research has released the UI-IP8-DP, a programmable 8-button wall-plate keypad that can control IoT and IP-enabled devices on the network. The keypad can be programmed to send TCP/Telnet commands to any target device based on pressing buttons or by scheduling events in its real-time clock/calendar.

The What Else: The keypad's eight buttons have multi-color LEDs for backlighting. The color and brightness of each button are user definable as part of the configuration. This flexibility allows users to create keys that toggle between two states or work in a mutually exclusive radio-group. The UI-IP8-DP also provides a Relay output that can be used to trigger devices with contact closure control. Programming is done using the intuitive embedded web GUI eliminating the need for installing apps.

The Bottom Line: The wall plate keypad is PoE powered so when connected to a network router or switch with PoE, it gets its power through the LAN connection. For convenience a separate power supply is also included for cases where PoE may not be available. The new product can be used in applications across the commercial vertical spectrum.

More Info:http://www.hallresearch.com/page/products/UI-IP8-DP