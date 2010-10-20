Aphex Sponsors H.E.A.R. Charity Auction

SUN VALLEY, CA--Aphex has donated several of its professional audio products for an auction to benefit H.E.A.R., Hearing Education and Awareness for Rockers.

The online auction is sponsored by H.E.A.R. and hosted on the foundation's eBay store. Bidding begins on Monday, October 18, and continues for two weeks.

On offer is an Aphex Model 204 Aural Exciter and Big Bottom signal processor, as well as two Aphex Model 454 HeadPod Headphone Amps. Proceeds of the sales of these products will benefit H.E.A.R. and its ongoing education programs promoting hearing awareness.

Kathy Peck, H.E.A.R. Co-Founder"We're really thrilled to have the support of Aphex to help promote our programs," said H.E.A.R. Co-Founder and Executive Director Kathy Peck. "The company has been an integral part of so many legendary recordings over the years, and it's great to know that they stand behind our cause of alerting musicians and music fans to the importance of protecting their hearing."

"H.E.A.R. has long provided an invaluable service to our industry and to music fans the world over," added Rick McClendon, Aphex General Manager. "There are few things more important than guarding against hearing loss. Too many times, young people in particular don't find out about the dangers of excessive volume levels until they've already done irreparable damage to their ears, and if we can prevent even one person from suffering hearing loss, it's a worthwhile cause. We're excited to be a part of H.E.A.R.'s efforts."

Winners of the Aphex/H.E.A.R. eBay auction will be announced at the upcoming Audio Engineering Society Convention in San Francisco, November 4-7, 2010, as well as on the Aphex and H.E.A.R. websites.