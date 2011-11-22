Prysm LPD Display at Barneys New York

Prysm has announced that the company’s Laser Phosphor Display (LPD) technology was selected to help transform the windows at Barneys New York Madison Avenue flagship store into “Gaga’s Workshop”, a take on Santa’s holiday workshop.

Among the holiday window displays inspired by Lady Gaga and designed in collaboration with Nicola Formichetti, Prysm’s curved 11.6 foot by 6.25 foot video-wall is featured in the sole digital installation of Gaga’s Workshop. Titled “Gaga Constellation” and located in a street-level window next to the store’s front door, Prysm’s LPD wall provides a display platform that engages and interacts with Barneys’ shoppers and passers-by. The LPD wall features live Twitter messages sent by Barneys’ customers and the general public.

“Barneys New York and Lady Gaga signify high end, cutting edge creativity and design,” said Prysm’s VP of Global Sales and Service, Dana Corey. “Being selected to participate in this year’s holiday design as the project’s sole digital installation is a true demonstration of the quality and possibilities Prysm’s LPD technology offers.”

With social media being an important communication tool for Lady Gaga and her fans, incorporating live messages via Twitter was an instrumental part of this campaign. Inspired by the theme “message in a bottle,” Gaga fans, Barneys’ customers and passers-by are invited to spread holiday cheer and send Tweets that will be displayed on Prysm’s video-wall to transform the “Gaga Constellation” window into an interactive experience. Prysm’s video-wall also displays a 90-second film directed by Tim Richardson featuring Lady Gaga morphing into and out of various star formations.

“Prysm’s seamless, vibrant video-display allowed the team to create a powerful, captivating, interactive environment that people passing by will be unable to turn away from,” said Nicola Formichetti, creative director of Gaga’s Workshop. “And because Gaga is so connected to her ‘Little Monsters’, the digital display had to both bring Gaga to life while also interact with her ’street audience’- a difficult task Prysm’s display does flawlessly.”

Gaga’s Workshop is on display at Barneys New York through January 2nd.