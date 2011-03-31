DAS Expands DASDEC-II Family

Digital Alert Systems (DAS), a division of Monroe Electronics, has released two new models in the company's DASDEC-II family.

The new DASLC and DASLCR provide core EAS/CAP functionality, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a 2RU package.

"Built on economical designs that keep costs down, the DASLC and DASLCR models make DAS technology available at the lowest price yet," said Bill Robertson, business development manager for Digital Alert Systems. "As a result, radio and television facilities can make a smart investment in proven technology and be assured that they are equipped to meet EAS/CAP requirements easily and cost effectively."