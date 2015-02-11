Haivision Growth in EMEA Market

Haivision continues to make strides in the EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) market with a number of new customers, expanded headquarters in Germany, and increased sales and channel support in the United Kingdom, Netherlands, and France. Haivision will be exhibiting the company’s enterprise media and streaming solutions at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2015 at the Amsterdam RAI this week (stand 6-M174).

Across the globe, Haivision video solutions power a wide range of video applications for enterprise, education, medical, broadcast, and government organizations. In the last year, Haivision has provided a growing number of companies in the EMEA region with enterprise-grade solutions for broadcast backhaul, training and assessment, enterprise communications and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR).

New customers include Airbus, CAE, DNB Bank, Exact Software, London Metropolitan Police, Macmillan Publishers, Press Association, Nordia Bank, NPAS (National Police Air Service), RaboBank, Red Bee Media, RSM International, Sagem, Swedbank, and UPM. The recent expansion of the German headquarters and sales leadership additions have also reinforced Haivision’s commitment to enhancing international support for its channel partners and customers.

“There has been tremendous demand for enterprise video solutions in the EMEA market,” said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. “With our expanded headquarters in Germany, we’re bringing increased sales support and research and development to give our customers the best support and experience so they can work better with video.”