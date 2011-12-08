Christie YK50 Dual-Arm Moving Projector Yoke at LDI

Christie launched its new Christie YK50 dual-arm projector yoke at LDI 2011. The newest addition to the Christie Nitro Solutions family of yokes and projectors, the Christie YK50 is smaller than the Christie YK100 (single-arm yoke) and Christie YK200 (dual-arm yoke), and is suitable for live events, theater productions, and staging applications in small- to mid-sized venues where moving video and lighting enhance the audience experience, but space is at a premium.

The Christie YK50, designed for the Christie LX700 or Christie LHD700 projectors, can be used as a moving light or moving video projector. The Christie YK50, when combined with the Christie LX700 or Christie LHD700, provides 7000 ANSI lumens – making this solution ideal for houses of worship, museums, trade shows, and nightclubs.

“The creative community is continually matching technology with the imagination,” said Joel St-Denis, value-add product manager, Business Products, Christie. “With the Christie YK50, our customers can expand the capabilities of what they can do with projection – whether it is for rental staging or fixed installations – to create an incredible visual performance in smaller environments.”

“Whether it’s installed at ground level or rigged to truss, the Christie YK50 truly brings new possibilities to customers who have already invested in Christie’s award-winning technology and it offers new perspectives to productions. Similar to the Christie YK100 and Christie YK200, the Christie YK50 solution is media server agnostic, so customers can continue to use their existing equipment.”

Advantages of Christie YK50:

• Agnostic media server allows user to choose media server according to needs.

• Media server can be changed without affecting luminaire.

• Easy to fly/rig inverted or floor mounted for varying displays or venues.

• Choice between XGA and HD video resolution.

• DMX512 - Precision control using a single lighting console.

• Precision movement - High resolution DC servo motors for movement accuracy, repeatability and low backlash.