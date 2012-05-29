Starin to Market Barco's ClickShare Solution

Duluth, GA--Barco is joining forces with Starin, an AV communications value-added distributor (VAD), who will partner to distribute Barco's new ClickShare one-click meeting facilitation tool in North America.
Marking the occasion will be Barco's official U.S. launch of ClickShare in June, which will take place at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas from June 13-15.
- Starin offers solutions, comprehensive service and support to professional AV dealers and systems integrators on behalf of a select group of manufacturers. "We offer go-to-market strategies designed to help manufacturers successfully introduce and support products as solutions," said Bill Mullin, executive VP of sales and marketing for Starin. "Our role is to educate designers and meeting room planners on how the right AV solutions can positively impact enterprise communications. With Barco's ClickShare, we can offer integrators another important means to improve productivity and information-sharing to make their customers' meetings more effective, whether it's a board of directors meeting, training program, or even a community town hall session."
- "ClickShare is one of those rare products that actually demystifies technology by providing a simple solution to a big problem," said Hans Dekeyser, VP of sales for Barco North America. "With millions of meetings held every day across the continent, the market potential for this solution is huge. Thanks to ClickShare, the analog sunset is finally there in the meeting room."
- "Starin is just the right partner to help us capitalize on ClickShare," said Dave Fitzgerald, channel director for Barco North America." They offer the ideal blend of sales and technical expertise to both market and ensure effective integration of ClickShare in the office environment."
- ClickShare will be commercially available in August 2012, and will be on display at InfoComm 2012 in the Barco Booth #6836 and in the Starin Booth #6023.