Starin to Market Barco's ClickShare Solution

Duluth, GA--Barco is joining forces with Starin, an AV communications value-added distributor (VAD), who will partner to distribute Barco's new ClickShare one-click meeting facilitation tool in North America.

Marking the occasion will be Barco's official U.S. launch of ClickShare in June, which will take place at InfoComm 2012 in Las Vegas from June 13-15.