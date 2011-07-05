Middle Atlantic Names Rep of the Year



Left to right: Bob Newhuis, Middle Atlantic midwest sales director and Greg Ouzunoff of Ouzunoff Associates.Orlando, FL--The Commercial AV Rep of the Year Award was won by Ouzunoff Associates at the recent Middle Atlantic sales meeting held prior to InfoComm 2011.

Associates represents Middle Atlantic Products for the Commercial AV market in Vermont, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Maine, and Northern New York State.Commenting on the award, Middle Atlantic sales director Bob Newhuis said, “Greg and his team have been producing exceptional results in their territory for years. It’s always a pleasure to recognize someone at his level of excellence who makes such a valuable contribution to our Middle Atlantic sales effort.”