Graycliff Partners Invests in Williams Sound Recapitalization

Graycliff Partners, an independent investment firm focusing on middle market private equity and mezzanine investments, has provided Williams Sound with subordinated debt and equity financing, effective March 2016. Graycliff’s investment in Williams Sound supports the recapitalization of the business to support growth opportunities.

“The Williams Sound team has built a multi-faceted business with significant potential for continued growth. The company's product breadth and dedicated workforce makes it poised to take advantage of attractive industry tailwinds,” said Andrew Trigg, managing director, Graycliff Partners. “Graycliff Partners is excited to work with William Sound’s management to support the company’s continued success.”

“Williams Sound is pleased and excited to work with Graycliff Partners and we are looking forward to achieving our aggressive future growth goals together,” said Paul Ingegbrigtsen, president and CEO, Williams Sound.