NEC Adds Ultra-Narrow Model to X Series

NEC Display Solutions of America has added a new ultra-narrow model to its X Series, the 55-inch X551UN.

The X551UN is a direct LED-backlit LCD display, which allows for improved uniformity, reduced power consumption and mercury-free components, according to NEC. The X551UN has a 5.5mm distance between active screen areas of two neighboring displays. This model is the 3rd product in NEC's X Series to support Intel's Open Pluggable Specification (OPS), which is the first industry-wide standardization in option slots to simplify digital signage.

"We're very excited about all the new features and capabilities that are integrated in the X551UN and the solutions that can be created because of their addition," said Rachel Karnani, product manager for Large-Screen Displays at NEC Display Solutions. "Video walls will be incredibly crisp with full 1080p resolution and the sheer 55-inch size in any configuration will surely stop traffic in any environment. The display is future-proofed with Intel's OPS option slot while continuing to offer all the technologies of the X462UN that our customers have made so popular."

The X551UN will be available in June at an estimated street price of $7,799. The display ships with a 3 years parts and labor warranty, including the backlight.