NEC Launches VUKUNET in Europe

NEC Display Solutions of America has launched VUKUNET in the European market. VUKUNET is the ad serving platform for Digital out-of-Home (DOOH) networks presented to the European public for the first time at ISE 2012 in Amsterdam. All that the VUKUNET platform requires to transform screens into advertising media is an internet connection. The new solution from NEC connects DOOH network providers to media agencies to simplify the working process for digital out-of-home campaigns. The platform is independent of all hardware and software, enabling communication with VUKUNET for all content management systems and requiring no changes to existing infrastructures.

“VUKUNET was designed to be a scalable platform right from the beginning,” said Pierre Richer, president and CEO of NEC Display Solutions of America. “NEC understands the technical and business requirements needed to create the standard for a global ad serving tool in the DOOH market. The reception in EMEA has been phenomenal from both buyers and sellers. It’s a testimony to the progressive nature of the various stakeholders in Europe who believe in this medium."

Germany and the UK are the first European markets to introduce NEC VUKUNET. Selected partner companies have already been testing the ad serving platform and feedback from customers and European media experts will help drive the global spread of the solution.

OMG Outdoor, the Omnicom Media Group agency specializing in all out-of-home media, has already launched the first advertising campaign on VUKUNET in Germany. The customer is BRIGITTE, Germany's leading women's magazine. More than 607 branches of the supermarket chain EDEKA are now showing BRIGITTE ad spots across the country. Placed at entrances and tills or centrally positioned in the supermarket, the monitors show the BRIGITTE ads via the VUKUNET system directly where purchase decisions are made. The ads borrow their design from the magazine's own ad campaign.

The DOOH set-up for BRIGITTE gave cooperation between OMG Outdoor and Neo Advertising in marketing a DOOH network at more than 607 EDEKA branches throughout Germany.

"The VUKUNET platform from NEC gives customers like BRIGITTE clear benefits," said Matthias Grawitter, managing director of OMG Outdoor. "The new solution simplifies processes to enable national campaigns to be planned faster and more transparently. We hope to see the platform set new standards in external digital advertising."

Wonderworks Walkway Media Ltd. is VUKUNET's first partner in the UK. The company operates a digital out-of-home network of more than 30 shopping centers across the country. Wonderworks Walkway Media Ltd. aims to have one of the largest DOOH portfolios in the country's malls by the end of the year.