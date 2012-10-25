AES Convention Heyser Lecture Presented by JJ Johnston

An innovative and highly respected pro audio doyen James D. “JJ” Johnston, will present the 133rd AES Convention Heyser Lecture.





133rd AES Convention Heyser lecturer JJ Johnston.

Scheduled for Saturday evening, October 27 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at the Moscone Center. Dr. Johnston’s lecture is entitled “Audio, Radio, Acoustics, and Signal Processing – The Way Forward.”

This presentation will explore the current understanding of human auditory perception, and reveal how the way we actually work encourages a dichotomy of knowledge that no longer exists. Dr. Johnston will propose educational methods designed to amalgamate artistic and technical approaches; and techniques for applying some of the technical expertise acquired on the artistic side in order to better understand what the artistic side of the business needs and desires.

Currently an independent consultant, JJ Johnston recently retired from his position as chief scientist for DTS, Inc. In that role, he contributed to a variety of acoustical modeling, preprocessing and post-processing algorithms for audio capture, analysis, control, and presentation. He served in a similar capacity at Neural Audio, and as an Audio Architect for the Codecs, Core Media Processing, and Video Services Groups of Microsoft Corporation.

He previously worked with AT&T Labs Speech Processing Software and Technology Research Department. And, with AT&T Bell Laboratories’ Acoustics Research and Signal Processing Research Departments.