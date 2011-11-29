AVI-SPL Adds Audio Management Webinar

Tampa, FL--AVI-SPL University is offering a new webinar to explore "Innovative Steps in Audio Management and Control for Conferencing" on Wednesday, November 30 at 1 p.m. EST.

Led by Bosch's Bob Rieder, the webinar will discuss the latest trends available to expand audio conferencing capabilities.

"For years, U.S.-based conferencing system designs have typically been comprised of automatic microphone mixers, table or ceiling microphones, and ceiling speakers," Rieder said. "The U.S. market has been largely unaware of the wide range of high-performance push-to-talk options available from Bosch, with systems proven around the world that have been, until recently, unavailable here. These solutions provide the added benefits of aesthetically pleasing and technologically flexible components that can be custom-configured to fit most budgets."

On the agenda:

·Hearing the speaker clearly

·Controlling the meeting

·Recording and transcribing meetings

·Enabling electronic voting

·Speaking to many people

Bob Rieder is Bosch's product marketing manager for Pro Sound - Install. He has worked at Jensen in OEM loudspeaker design and was a category director for Shure. In his current role with Bosch, Bob handles marketing strategies for Electro-Voice installed audio product lines.

To register for the "Innovative Steps in Audio Management and Control for Conferencing" webinar, visit avispl.com.