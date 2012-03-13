GV Expo, GovComm to Co-Locate in 2012

Washington, DC--NewBay Media, producers of Government Video Expo (GV Expo), and InfoComm International, producers of GovComm, have announced that each of their Washington DC-based events will co-locate in 2012, and take place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on November 27 through November 29.

Now celebrating its 15th year, GV Expo is the leading eastern U.S. broadcast and video production technology expo and conference targeting government, broadcast, cable, corporate, and independent production professionals. After its premiere last year, GovComm returns to Washington DC with its AV information communication systems trade show and conference focusing on professionals who serve and work for government agencies and the military.

After last year's events, held approximately one-month apart in the same convention center, show management for both events heard requests from attendees and exhibitors to co-locate. In response to this demand - and because of the shows' complementary topics and audience - NewBay and InfoComm made the decision to hold the events side-by-side. The co-located shows will define the convergence of AV, IT, information communications, broadcast, production, security, and other technologies in one venue - offering a significant value proposition to both shows' exhibitors and attendees.

"Given the synergistic nature of the topics, the common interests of the audience, and the strong relationship between NewBay and InfoComm, the co-location of these events makes perfect sense," says Carmel King, executive vice president of NewBay Media's Video and Broadcast Group. "This can only make these two vital industry events even stronger."

"InfoComm International is dedicated to helping its members reach the government marketplace, and we believe that the best way to accomplish this is to be part of a larger one-stop-shop for government technology," said Randal A. Lemke, Ph.D., executive director and CEO, InfoComm International. "The decision to co-locate GovComm with GV Expo was made easier because of InfoComm's strong historic connection with NewBay Media."

The co-location of GV Expo and GovComm is part of plans to host a larger umbrella event that will feature the Rental & Staging Roadshow, co-produced by NewBay and InfoComm, as well as content from other NewBay Media Broadcast and Video Group brands such as Broadcasting & Cable and TV Technology.

Due to the change in the event date for GovComm 2012, InfoComm will be extending the GovComm Call for Presenters to April 16, 2012.