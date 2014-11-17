Goget Releases Next Gen Room Display Software

The What: Goget has released an all-new generation of its popular software for digital meeting room signage: Room Display 4.

Swedish company Goget has released a new generation of its popular software Room Display 4 for digital meeting room signage.

The What Else: The software runs on Android OS tablets and synchronizes with existing Exchange or Google Calendar resources, enabling meeting room bookings from Outlook/Gmail or directly from the tablet located outside each meeting room. A wide range of customized information including availability, organizer, title and upcoming events is presented on the display.

To facilitate a professional looking office space, the design has been reworked with a new intuitive flat design interface. Additionally, there are built-in options to change background image, individually for each device and the option to add a company logo.

The Bottom Line: The new version incorporates full remote management of devices through a web based administration console. This enables configuration and maintenance of multiple device environments from one location, which is especially useful for medium to large sized organizations.