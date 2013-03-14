NanoLumens Named to Technology Association of Georgia Top 10

The Technology Association of Georgia (TAG), the state's leading association dedicated to the promotion and economic advancement of Georgia's technology industry, announced NanoLumens as one of its Top 10 Innovative Technology Companies in Georgia.

It is the second time in four years that NanoLumens has been cited by TAG for its LED display technology. TAG will recognize this group at the 2013 Georgia Technology Summit (GTS) on March 20, 2013, at the Cobb Galleria Centre in Atlanta.

The "Top 10" most innovative technology companies are chosen from among TAG's "Top 40" 2013 list and were chosen based on a number of criteria, including degree of innovation, scope and financial impact of innovation, likelihood of success, and promotion of Georgia's innovative efforts nationally and internationally.

"The 2013 Top 10 finalists are an elite group of innovators who represent the very best from Georgia's technology community," said Tino Mantella, president and CEO of TAG. "These finalists are shining examples of what makes our state such a hotbed for technology and we applaud them for standing out as leaders in Georgia's technology community."

This year's Top 10 companies were selected from among over 90 applications submitted by companies from across Georgia. Each company selected to be in the Top 10 will be given the opportunity to present at the annual Georgia Technology Summit before a crowd of more than 1,000 of the state's technology leaders.

"Our ninth year of the Top 40/Top 10 was an overwhelming success, based on the number of truly innovative companies that participated in the competition," said Dennis Zakas, a partner and founder of Zakas & Leonard, LLP, Chair of Group Office Buys, LLC, and the chairperson of the Top 40/Top 10 Selection Committee. "The Top 40 winners demonstrate the depth and breadth of Georgia's technology community."

"We are honored to be named a Top 10 finalist for the second time in four years," said Rick Cope, president and CEO of NanoLumens. "Our remarkable LED display technology is helping to revolutionize the entire digital signage industry, and, in the process, we are ushering in an entirely new era in 'one to many' communication that will make the visual presentation of information and entertainment a more prominent part of our every day lives. All of us at NanoLumens are so proud to be building this success story here in Georgia."

The 2013 Georgia Technology Summit is expected to bring together C-level executives, entrepreneurs, technology professionals and academia to celebrate and recognize Georgia's technology community. In addition to presentations from some of the top technology influencers in the nation, the newest member of the Technology Hall of Fame of Georgia will be inducted.