GIK Acoustics Debuts Gotham N23 Skyline Diffusor

The What: GIK Acoustics has released the Gotham N23 5-inch Skyline Diffusor, a precision- cut, 23-root, two-dimensional Quadratic Skyline Diffusor.

Gotham N23 Skyline



The What Else: The Gotham N23 Skyline provides a wide diffusion range, from 1250Hz to 9500Hz with scattering effects down to 650Hz, turning damaging reflections into a sonically pleasing diffused sound field, while controlling and retaining higher frequencies.

The Gotham N23 Quadratic Skyline Diffusor is made using medium density fibreboard (MDF), which can be left natural or be painted to match any décor, and can be easily wall mounted with no glue or destructive adhesive required for installation.

“Skyline Diffusors have a strong visual impact, but none are quite like our Gotham N23,” said Glenn Kuras, president of GIK Acoustics. “I wanted to design a diffusor that would not only be effective, but would transform the look and aesthetic of a room as well. The Gotham N23 has a beautiful, unique design element that I’ve not seen anywhere else. It’s another product in our line that’s distinctive to GIK Acoustics.”

The Bottom Line: Skyline Diffusors—more accurately called two-dimensional diffusors—have the advantage of scattering sound across two planes: horizontal and vertical. This two-dimensional scattering broadens the soundscape and makes a room sound larger.