Gene Joly Named Vice President of QSC Professional Division

Gene Joly has been named Vice President of QSC Professional Division.

“I am very excited to have such an experienced, well-respected industry executive as Gene Joly join our team,” said Joe Pham, president and CEO of QSC. “With his exceptional product, retail and business management experience, Gene is the ideal leader for the QSC Professional Division as we move the company forward in building the future.”

Gene Joly brings a rich career of experience to QSC, with almost 40 years of sales and executive management roles in the professional audio and MI marketplaces. He has spent the past 12 years in various executive positions at Guitar Center. At Guitar Center, Gene held a variety of positions, including senior VP of merchandising of GC’s High Tech division; executive VP of merchandising at Musician’s Friend; executive VP of GC Stores, and most recently, president of Musician’s Friend. Joly has also served on the board of directors of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) and the board of trustees of the Berklee College of Music and is a member of the Advisory Board and Development Panel of The MIDI Association.

“I cannot express how thrilled I am to now be a part of the QSC family. I’ve always been impressed with every aspect of this company, from the character of the founders, to the leadership of the management, the dedication of the sales and service teams, the outstanding quality and reliability of the products, and their reputation for service and solid relationships with their customers, “ said Joly. “Everything that I have done in my 40 years of experience has been leading up to this exciting position at QSC.”