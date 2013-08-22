Kings III Emergency Communications Expands Emergency Dispatch Center

Kings III Emergency Communications, headquartered in the suburbs of Dallas, TX, recently expanded its Emergency Dispatch Center (EDC) in an effort to accommodate increased demand in its core business as well as its new ventures.

The organization provides emergency communication solutions to customers across the U.S. and Canada. The business also provides a host of associated turnkey solutions for use in elevators, at poolside, in garages, car parks, cash points, arenas, and large facilities. Kings III has a state of the art Emergency Dispatch Center staffed with Advanced Emergency Medical Dispatcher, CPR, and HIPPA-certified operators, providing a key differentiator in their industry.

In 2012, the EDC handled more than 800,000 voice calls. The recent expansion allows for an additional four to five million calls annually. Two separate, redundant monitoring facilities are maintained for use in the event of a major catastrophe. The primary and redundant sites are located on separate telephone lines and power grids. Using sophisticated hardware and automation software, each call is recorded, time stamped, and provided to customers on request, providing an invaluable benefit in liability reduction for Kings III customers.

In May 2013, Kings III acquired U.K. based lone worker specialist Connexion2 in a strategic move to strengthen core business offerings on either side of the Atlantic and to develop sales strategies in new target geographies. The newly formed North American Division of the SoloProtect brand will feature Kings III Emergency Dispatch Center monitoring from the central station located in Kings III's corporate office in North Texas.

"With the growth of Kings III's traditional business offering and the recent acquisition of Connexion2, the timing of the expansion was ideal," said Dennis Mason, Kings III emergency communications president. "The dispatch center remains at the heart of our core business and of our new venture and we take pride in continuously striving to improve on our success as a leader among dedicated voice, emergency call centers in the U.S."