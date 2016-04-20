Gefen to Show EXT-UHD600 HDCP 2.2-Compliant Line at InfoComm

The What: Gefen will show its EXT-UHD600 line of 4K 600 MHz products, which features three splitters, a 4x1 switcher, and a 4x4 matrix, at its booth #C5430 at InfoComm 2016.

The What Else: The EXT-UHD600 line is designed to support Ultra HD and 4K Cinema (up to 4096x2160), LPCM7.1, and HBR digital audio. HDR delivers greater image contrast and vastly improved color depth. The splitters support multiple layers of cascading for use in large video distribution and signage applications. The switcher and the matrix feature flexible control options including the front-panel, IR, RS-232, Telnet/UDP, and Gefen's intuitive web server interface. The Gefen Syner-G software is designed to simplify configuration. All units accommodate Gefen locking HDMI cables for secure connections.