Radvision Offers Free VoLTE Webinar

Radvision will hold a free webinar on VoLTE, led by Sagi Subocki, director of product management and head of the IMS Segment at Radvision, and Eli Cohen, director of product management for Radvision.

VoLTE deployment is experiencing a significant boom, according to Radvision. It is expected that in addition to data services, operators will deliver Voice, Video, and SMS services, as well as advanced services, over their LTE networks. For this, IMS network architecture will be used, specifically, the VoLTE specifications.

The webinar will discuss LTE and IMS market and technology trends, requirements for VoLTE, factors that can affect voice and video quality, different methodologies to measure end user experience, and Radvision's LTE testing solutions.