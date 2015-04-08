Gefen Offers New 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix

The What: Digital connectivity solutions provider Gefen is offerings its new 4K Ultra HD matrix switcher.

The What Else: Each source can be routed to any display location using the front-panel push buttons or the handheld IR remote control. In addition, the matrix can be controlled via RS-232, Telnet, UDP and Gefen's intuitive and easy-to-use web server interface. An easy-to-read back-lit front panel display indicates current routing status and IP settings.Why This Matters: “Today's corporate and presentation venues require a reliable method of accessing and distributing high-end Ultra HD content,” said Gefen’s president, Tony Dowzall. “The Gefen 4K Ultra HD 8x8 Matrix is a solution designed to meet the demands of retail environments, educational facilities, sports clubs, medical offices, corporate auditoriums, and other similar establishments.”