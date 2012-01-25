IDEAL Rebrands DataComm Unit

IDEAL is announcing at BICSI the rebranding of its DataComm business unit as IDEAL INDUSTRIES Networks US to reflect a realigned product mix and sales force focusing on networking technologies.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES Networks US will fold Trend Communications into its operations to create a single global brand.

IDEAL INDUSTRIES Networks US (formally IDEAL DataComm) is a manufacturer of portable network testing and troubleshooting equipment for LAN Installation, LAN Management and WAN Access.

The BICSI Winter Conference & Exhibition will take place at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, in Orlando, FL, on February 12-16, 2012.