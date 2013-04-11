Outline Celebrates Forty Years

April 1973 was a very interesting month for numerous different reasons...

The first call ever made on a cellular telephone was made in New York City, and Federal Express (FedEx) commenced operations. The Pioneer 11 space mission was launched to study the solar system, Liverpool won the English league football championship, and Pablo Picasso died at age 91.

Outline was founded 40 years ago on the principle of 'Delivering the true audience experience'.In music, the Eurovision Song contest was won for the second consecutive year by Luxembourg, “Tie a Yellow Ribbon Round the Ole Oak Tree” by Dawn (featuring Tony Orlando) topped both the UK and US charts, and David Bowie released his sixth studio album Aladdin Sane.

Meanwhile, in Brescia, near Milan in northern Italy, a young musician and engineer named Guido Noselli was frustrated by the inability of contemporary sound systems to accurately deliver his performances to audiences. His ambition for sonic improvement coincided with the emergence of the European disco scene of the mid-70s and the subsequent demand for powerful, full-range loudspeaker systems.

Meanwhile, Outline was taking its first steps as a pro-audio manufacturer, guided at every turn by our founder's mantra: 'Delivering the true audience experience'.

Fast-forward to 2013 and all of Outline's design and engineering is still subject to the principles laid down by Noselli four decades ago. Much has changed since 1973 and the world is in many ways a very different place, not least in the expectations of live-event audiences. Today they rightly expect pristine audio quality in every seat, regardless of venue or type of performance, while professional engineers and technicians expect systems to have the power, flexibility, controllability, and reliability necessary to meet those expectations.