Crestron Labs Demos New Tech at ISE

Crestron Labs, the research arm of the engineering department of Crestron, is cooking up new technology to incorporate into Crestron control systems.
Here are some of the latest innovations Crestron Labs and Crestron Dealers are testing that can be seen at ISE 2012.
Watch Jeff Singer, Crestron's director of global marketing campaigns, demonstrate the Crestron integration with Kinect: youtube.com
- Siri + Crestron
- Little Rock, AR integrator, Carnes Audio Visual (CAV) integrated the Siri voice recognition app with his Crestron control solution in his home. Carnes can ask Siri to "turn on the lights in the kitchen," "turn on the heat," or "set the temperature to 70 degrees,"and the system will follow his commands and then let him know when the action has taken place. Crestron's platform is designed for extensive customization by programmers like Carnes, providing the opportunity to create new programs that combine today's latest technologies and Crestron control solutions.
- To watch both demos, visit Crestron at ISE 2012 - Hall 1, Booths F2, F6, and F7.