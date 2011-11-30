Revolabs Ramps Up Internship, Co-op Program

Revolabs Inc. announced that the company is visiting Boston-area universities to present informational sessions on its internship and co-op program to students, and to interview applicants.

Consisting of internships and cooperative educational positions, Revolabs' program provides students with an opportunity to learn about both hardware and software while receiving hands-on experience testing the company's microphones and assisting in quality assurance.

Revolabs' internship and co-op program serves to introduce college students to the AV community and provide a valuable look at future careers, in addition to increasing their marketability for employment upon graduation. Revolabs interns and co-op students are responsible for running comprehensive, feature-based test plans for Revolabs' newest products; guaranteeing proper product performance by identifying noncompliant operation with specifications; identifying product bugs; and working with the development team to resolve issues.

"In the 18 months since we introduced our program, we've had around 20 students receive credit for internships and co-op positions. Most of these students came from engineering departments of their colleges and found that working with Revolabs provides them with the opportunity to hone the skills they've acquired through their coursework," said Martin Bodley, CEO of Revolabs.

"To get even more students involved in our program, we have already visited a few Boston-area colleges, and we are looking forward to visiting several more. These information sessions are a lot of fun for us. Seeing the students' fascination with the Revolabs equipment, and the industry as a whole, is very rewarding, as is knowing that we're talking to the future of the industry," added Bodley.

Recently, Revolabs visited the Wentworth Institute of Technology to provide an information session for engineering students. In addition to discussing what Revolabs can offer through an internship or co-op position, presenters explored topics such as Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) and Bluetooth. Students also participated in activities such as connecting a microphone to an iPhone to transmit music wirelessly to a headset plugged into a microphone.

In the upcoming weeks, Revolabs will be providing similar information sessions at several other Boston-area colleges, including University of Massachusetts Amherst, Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), and Northeastern University. The company also will be attending the WPI Career Fair on Feb. 16, 2012, as well as the Wentworth College Career Fair in March.